UNR professor develops interactive CPR module to help student athletes

Happening out of the UNR School of Medicine
By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:05 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Doctor Lorrel Toft is an Associate Professor at the University of Nevada Reno and Cardiologist. Her work up until this point has reached hundreds of thousands of students and is going to continue to grow.

Dr. Toft has recently been awarded 1.48 million dollars from the National Institutes of Health to develop interactive CPR training modules for high school students and especially student athletes.

“We are using the reality and drama of film to immerse learners in a realistic situation. We’re trying to not just teach the mechanics of CPR—where do you push; how hard do you push—we’re also trying to teach the emotions you may encounter if you were to see a teammate or a loved one collapse. When we’re focused specifically on the athlete, part of this project, we’re really focused on a new message for athletes,” Dr. Toft said.

That message is that the closest person to someone who is in cardiac arrest is the best person to administer CPR. Recent high-profile professional athletes suffering cardiac arrest on the field have drawn attention to the need for effective training. Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in high school athletes, standing at one in 50 thousand to 80 thousand students each year.

Toft’s goal in this project is to not only save lives but break the barriers in disparities in CPR being accessible or even taught.

“It could be zero percent in one county to 70 percent in another county, and that’s just not acceptable to me that these huge disparities exist in something that’s very simple to teach. So, our goal in this project is to create a high-level state-of-the-art training program, but then to make it accessible widely, so that way we close some of these gaps we see.”

Dr. Toft reminds the community, when you call 911, the dispatcher will guide you to administer CPR—some training is always better than none.

The modules are expected to be evaluated for market in the next one to two years.

