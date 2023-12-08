Third victim in UNLV shooting identified

Naoko Takemaru
Naoko Takemaru(University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV))
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A third victim in a shooting at UNLV has been identified by the Clark County Coroner.

69-year-old Naoko Takemaru of Las Vegas died from multiple gunshot wounds. She was an associate professor at the University of Nevada.

ULNV says Takemaru taught all levels of Japanese language, conversation, composition, grammar, culture, and Japanese-English translation.

At UNLV, she also oversaw the entire Japanese Studies program, and taught upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business.

