Sparks Fire Department knocks down flames outside buildings

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire outside buildings in the 300 block of Fodrin Way near Stanford Way on Thursday night.

Flames threatened buildings as firefighters arrived.

Four fire engines, one fire truck and 16 firefighters responded.

There were no injuries. The fire department did not immediately comment on the cause of the fire.

The fire department asked people to avoid the area.

