Rosen helps introduce bill to extend federal Holocaust education program

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:26 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is helping to introduce a bill that would extend a federal Holocaust education program.

She joined Senators Kevin Cramer(R-ND), Richard Blumenthal(D-CT), Marco Rubio(R-FL), and Ben Cardin(D-MD) in introducing the Never Again Education Reauthorization Act. The bill would reauthorize the Never Again Education Act, which established a federal fund through the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to teach children the important lessons of the Holocaust.

Their bill would reauthorize the program through 2030. It is currently set to expire in 2025.

“Failing to educate students about the gravity and scope of the Holocaust is a disservice to the memory of its victims and to our duty to prevent such atrocities in the future,” said Senator Rosen. “At a time of rising antisemitism, reauthorizing the bipartisan Never Again Education Act will help ensure that educators have the resources needed to teach students about the Holocaust and help counter antisemitic bigotry and hate.”

