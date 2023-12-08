Reading Reno: Janice Oberding publishes book about the stories and curiosities of the Silver State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local author, Janice Oberding, has just published her latest book, “Amazing Nevada.” The Silver State has much to offer from the glamorous nightlife of Las Vegas, to the tiny town of Virginia City where Samuel Clemens took the pen name Mark Twain and began his esteemed writing career.

Oberding stopped by Morning Break to talk about how her love of Nevada inspired her to learn more about her home state. There are lots of the little-known people, places and things you’ll discover in “Amazing Nevada.” For example, you can learn about Rufus Anderson, the man who was hanged three times in 1868; the prehistoric Devil’s Hole Pupfish who have existed in the same location for nearly 20,000 years; how billionaire Howard Hughes reshaped Nevada’s gaming industry; and the true story behind the hit 1980 film “Somewhere in Time.”

Janice Oberding is a writer, a historian, researcher, lecturer, baker of the best ever chocolate chip cookies and true crime buff. She enjoys traveling and exploring Nevada with her photographer husband, Bill.

