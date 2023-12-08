Reading Reno: Janice Oberding publishes book about the stories and curiosities of the Silver State

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local author, Janice Oberding, has just published her latest book, “Amazing Nevada.” The Silver State has much to offer from the glamorous nightlife of Las Vegas, to the tiny town of Virginia City where Samuel Clemens took the pen name Mark Twain and began his esteemed writing career.

Oberding stopped by Morning Break to talk about how her love of Nevada inspired her to learn more about her home state. There are lots of the little-known people, places and things you’ll discover in “Amazing Nevada.” For example, you can learn about Rufus Anderson, the man who was hanged three times in 1868; the prehistoric Devil’s Hole Pupfish who have existed in the same location for nearly 20,000 years; how billionaire Howard Hughes reshaped Nevada’s gaming industry; and the true story behind the hit 1980 film “Somewhere in Time.”

Janice Oberding is a writer, a historian, researcher, lecturer, baker of the best ever chocolate chip cookies and true crime buff. She enjoys traveling and exploring Nevada with her photographer husband, Bill.

To learn more about Oberding, click here. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Shooting involving Reno Police officers under investigation
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in Kietzke Lane crash
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys

Latest News

Reading Reno: Janice Oberding
Reading Reno: Janice Oberding
Open for Business: Edelweiss Restaurant
Open for Business: Edelweiss Pizza Pub and Pastries to hold grand opening in Summit Mall
Open for Business: Edelweiss Restaurant
Open for Business: Edelweiss Pizza Pub and Pastries
Luis Santoni, Executive Director of RSGM
Volunteers needed for several Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission Christmas events