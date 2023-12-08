Pedestrian dead in Sparks crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian is dead in a crash on Rock Boulevard under the Interstate 80 overpass, the Sparks Police Department reported late Thursday afternoon.

Rock Boulevard is closed in both directions at Interstate 80. Also, northbound Pyramid Way is closed at C Street.

Police, the Sparks Fire Department and REMSA are on scene.

KOLO 8 News Now has crews on scene and is looking for updates.

