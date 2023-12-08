Pedestrian dead in Sparks crash

Rock Boulevard is closed at Hymer Avenue for a pedestrian fatal.
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian is dead in a crash on Rock Boulevard under the Interstate 80 overpass, the Sparks Police Department reported late Thursday afternoon.

Rock Boulevard is closed in both directions at Interstate 80. Also, northbound Pyramid Way is closed at C Street.

Police, the Sparks Fire Department and REMSA are on scene.

KOLO 8 News Now has crews on scene and is looking for updates.

