Open for Business: Edelweiss Pizza Pub and Pastries to hold grand opening in Summit Mall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Edelweiss Pizza Pub and Pastries has taken over the old Noble Pie Pizza Parlor location in the Summit Mall (13979 S. Virginia Street #505, Reno).

KOLO 8 News Now’s Karlie Drew stopped by the restaurant ahead of its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. Owner Monika Marsh showed off the new restaurant space and menu that includes Austrian dishes from her family’s recipes. Marsh says her Austrian heritage was really the driving force behind the concept for Edelweiss.

For more information about the restaurant, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

