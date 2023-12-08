Mara Langer from Jewish Nevada shares Hanukkah traditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of Judaism’s most important holidays is upon us. Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights celebrated by a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and traditional foods. This year, it began the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7 and concludes the evening of Friday, Dec. 15.

Mara Langer, community engagement coordinator for Jewish Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to talk about some of the holiday traditions of her community.

Hanukkah means dedication in Hebrew. The holiday pays tribute to the dedication of a group of Jews who believed fervently in their right to religious freedom. Traditionally, Hanukkah is also a time for giving and receiving, with gifts often being given on each of the eight nights.

Local events are going on throughout the community this year and are open to the public to learn more about the traditions/stories behind Hanukkah.

Watch Friday’s interview to learn more.

Jewish Nevada is also raising money for the Israel Emergency Fund. Jewish Nevada has a task force specifically focused on allocating the funds raised that meets every two weeks. So far, Jewish Nevada has raised over $800,000 from over 450 donors and they’ve granted more than $700,000 to organizations in Israel meeting the immediate demands of those most in need.

