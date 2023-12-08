A look at UNR safety protocols following the UNLV shootng

By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Following the fatal shootings at UNLV, The University of Nevada Reno is reminding the community of the safety measures on campus.

“We take a look at our systems to make sure we are doing best practices,” says Campus Chief of Police Eric James.

One of those systems is the SafePack App. This is installed on all University issued iPads, and both students and their parents are encouraged to download it on their phones.

“It works very well for those of us who live and work on campus, because it alerts campus police as well as local police,” says Sophomore at UNR Adriana Mercado.

In addition to the SafePack alert system, there are about 122 blue light emergency phones. Students simply press a button and it calls 911. They are geolocated so police know exactly where help is needed.

Chief James also says that social media is a great way to send out active alerts because students can share it quickly and the word gets out fast.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Shooting involving Reno Police officers under investigation
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student

Latest News

A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Police: UNLV gunman had list of targets at the university and 150 rounds of ammunition
USS Nevada
Remembering Pearl Harbor and the ‘unsinkable’ USS Nevada
Hands ON! Winter Wonderland
UNR campus safety procedures
A Look at UNR safety practices