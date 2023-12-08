A look at UNR safety protocols following the UNLV shootng

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Following the fatal shootings at UNLV, The University of Nevada Reno is reminding the community of the safety measures on campus.

“We take a look at our systems to make sure we are doing best practices,” says Campus Chief of Police Eric James.

One of those systems is the SafePack App. This is installed on all University issued iPads, and both students and their parents are encouraged to download it on their phones.

“It works very well for those of us who live and work on campus, because it alerts campus police as well as local police,” says Sophomore at UNR Adriana Mercado.

In addition to the SafePack alert system, there are about 122 blue light emergency phones. Students simply press a button and it calls 911. They are geolocated so police know exactly where help is needed.

Chief James also says that social media is a great way to send out active alerts because students can share it quickly and the word gets out fast.

