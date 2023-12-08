Las Vegas police respond to carjacking-turned-barricade near Nellis AFB

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after reports of a carjacking in the area of N. US 95 and Corn Creek Road at approximately 6:36 this morning.

Police learned that the suspect was armed with a firearm and had carjacked another individual. The suspect continued north on the US 95 freeway and was located on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

According to a preliminary report, police determined that this call is a barricade situation. LVMPD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have been requested to the scene.

This call is active and ongoing, and police advise avoiding the area.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Man killed in officer involved shooting identified
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in Kietzke Lane crash
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys

Latest News

While the tags are now all claimed, Community in Schools of Western Nevada and Great Basin...
Community in Schools Angel Tree
The Blind Boys of Alabama comes to Carson City.
The Blind Boys of Alabama to perform at Nashville Social Club in Carson City
Katey Roshetko interviews Ricky McKinnie from The Blind Boys of Alabama
Blind Boys of Alabama coming to Carson City
Reading Reno: Janice Oberding
Reading Reno: Janice Oberding publishes book about the stories and curiosities of the Silver State
Reading Reno: Janice Oberding
Reading Reno: Janice Oberding