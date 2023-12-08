Las Vegas police respond to carjacking-turned-barricade near Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded after reports of a carjacking in the area of N. US 95 and Corn Creek Road at approximately 6:36 this morning.

Police learned that the suspect was armed with a firearm and had carjacked another individual. The suspect continued north on the US 95 freeway and was located on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

According to a preliminary report, police determined that this call is a barricade situation. LVMPD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have been requested to the scene.

This call is active and ongoing, and police advise avoiding the area.

