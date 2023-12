RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Reno later this month.

Trump will be speaking at the Reno Sparks Convention Center on 4590 South Virginia Street on Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m.

