Car repair shop hands Veteran keys to a new car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 87-year-old Jimi Gill was told he was in the running for a car giveaway.

Earlier today he realized he was actually first in line.

“Your new car!” said Vinnie Lucido owner of CoAuto Repair.

Gill is one of seven Veterans over the years selected to receive a refurbished car courtesy of the mechanics here at CoAuto Repair.

The 2011 Lincoln MKX was donated and in really good condition says Lucido.

Lucido says the first time in the history of these giveaways, the new owner was able to take the vehicle for a spin.

Lucido was in the passenger seat.

“You could just see the sense of relief and just ease that went into him driving a vehicle again and having a vehicle,” says Lucido. “It’s just ...he is so blessed. He feels so fortunate, and you could see it and hear it in his voice. It’s been the best giveaway I have done so far.” Everyone at the shop did their part to make sure the Lincoln was road ready by the time Gill came to pick it up.

Each year CoAuto contacts the Veterans’ group “Nation’s Finest” and asks the group to select a Veteran within their programs who might benefit from a good used car.

Natalie Stering with “Nation’s Finest” says for Veterans like Gill, the car is more than just four wheels.

“A lot of our senior Veterans on fixed incomes become so isolated that a vehicle does is more than just medical transportation and the like,” says Stering. “It’s social outings. It’s to make a connection in the community.”

Grateful, humble, a man with plenty of life still in him--all words and phrases used to describe Air Force Veteran Jimi Gill.

We have to add another: a man of few words.

Mr. Gill did not want to talk on camera about what it was like to receive a brand-new car. But he did say one word would describe his feeling.

“Flabbergasted”.

