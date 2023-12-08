The Blind Boys of Alabama to perform at Nashville Social Club in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nashville Social Club is welcoming the Grammy award-winning gospel group, The Blind Boys of Alabama, to its stage Thursday, Dec. 14. Tickets are already sold out, but not before KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko got to sit down with lead singer, Ricky McKinnie, to talk about the band’s 80-year history.

Watch Friday’s interview to learn more.

