The Blind Boys of Alabama to perform at Nashville Social Club in Carson City

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nashville Social Club is welcoming the Grammy award-winning gospel group, The Blind Boys of Alabama, to its stage Thursday, Dec. 14. Tickets are already sold out, but not before KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko got to sit down with lead singer, Ricky McKinnie, to talk about the band’s 80-year history.

Watch Friday’s interview to learn more.

You can also stay on top of all the great acts and events happening at the Nashville Social Club online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

