19-year-old sentenced to 40 years in gang-related shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with a 2022 gang related shooting.

19-year-old Kamahri Berreman will be eligible for parole in 15 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

In March of 2022, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to reports of a fatal shooting at a local convenience store.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Eliazer Obed. Another victim, identified only as a young woman, was taken to Renown for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The woman told police she had been at a party at a home on Plumas Street prior to going to the convenience store, and that a separate shooting occurred at the party before the shooting at the store.

An investigation determined that Berreman drove two gang members to the area of the store to target rival gang members from the house party. The two gangs are known to law enforcement for having a violent feud between them, with a prior history of retaliatory shootings.

Members of the rival gang were parked at a gas pump when three people, including Berreman, opened fire on the victims through a fence. A bullet hit and killed Obed and injured the young woman.

Berreman was found the next day coming out of his apartment. He attempted to flee on foot, tossing the handgun he used during the shooting in the chase, before ultimately being caught.

Berreman admitted to police that he had driven to the convenience store, firing an entire magazine’s worth of rounds, and fleeing.

