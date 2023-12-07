Wolf Pack men beat UC Davis 80-68

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Kenan Blackshear scored 25 points as undefeated Nevada beat UC Davis 80-68 on Wednesday.

Blackshear was 10 of 18 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free throw line for the Wolf Pack (7-0). Jarod Lucas added 13 points, all on free throws, and had five rebounds. Hunter McIntosh was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Kane Milling added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for UC Davis. In addition, Ty Johnson had nine points and four assists.

