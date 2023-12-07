Washoe County School Board ponders bringing back Kristen McNeill as interim superintendent

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is considering bringing back Kristen McNeill to serve as interim superintendent.

In a school board agenda posted to the board’s website, the board said they would be discussing and taking possible action to consider the character and/or competence of McNeill, and potentially entering into an employment agreement with her with a start date of Dec. 13.

The potential nomination of McNeil comes after current superintendent Susan Enfield resigned effective next February.

