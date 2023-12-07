Washoe County School Board ponders bringing back Kristen McNeill as interim superintendent

McNeill is under consideration to be the interim superintendent for the Washoe County School...
McNeill is under consideration to be the interim superintendent for the Washoe County School District
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees is considering bringing back Kristen McNeill to serve as interim superintendent.

In a school board agenda posted to the board’s website, the board said they would be discussing and taking possible action to consider the character and/or competence of McNeill, and potentially entering into an employment agreement with her with a start date of Dec. 13.

The potential nomination of McNeil comes after current superintendent Susan Enfield resigned effective next February.

