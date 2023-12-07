UNLV says all buildings except BEH have reopened after Wednesday’s shooting

UPDATE: With the exception of Beam Hall (BEH), UNLV at about 9:27 a.m. advised that all other buildings on campus have reopened.

“Only Beam Hall (BEH) remains inaccessible while the police investigation is completed,” the school advised.

For those who need to visit campus to collect essential belongings (medicine, keys, etc.,) UNLV said that all other buildings can be accessed through University Police.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), on Thursday advised that Maryland Parkway has reopened to traffic, and vehicles that were left on campus during Wednesday’s shooting can now be retrieved.

UNLV advised in a post on X that Maryland Parkway reopened “for traffic and vehicles that were left on the main campus can now be accessed and retrieved.”

The school noted that there will continue to be a “strong police presence and activity on the main campus” on Thursday as the investigation continues.

According to UNLV, the following buildings and surrounding areas are currently inaccessible while the police investigation continues: Beam Hall (BEH), Humanities (FDH), Student Union (SU), the UNLV Bookstore (BKS), and Wright Hall (WRI).

The school advised that “anyone who needs to come to campus to gather essential belongings (such as medicine, keys, etc.) that are not in the above listed buildings can do so at their convenience. Contact UPD at 702-895-5575 to gain entrance to buildings that are not impacted by the investigation.”

In its posts, UNLV said all classes and academic and academic-related activities, as well as UNLV performing arts activities, remain canceled through Sunday, Dec. 10. However, UNLV Health (Medicine) clinical practice and dental practice will be open for patient care.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Wednesday that three people were killed after a shooting on the campus of UNLV.

The suspect in the incident, according to Las Vegas police, is also deceased.

A source confirmed to FOX5 on Wednesday night that the alleged shooter in the incident was identified as Anthony Polito.

A law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation who spoke with The Associated Press told the outlet that the gunman was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school.

UNLV is posting updates on the reopening of campus on its website: https://www.unlv.edu/info.

