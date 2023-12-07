Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting

UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez
UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner released the names of two of the victims in yesterday’s UNLV campus shooting.

The first is Professor Cha Jan Chang, 64, known as “Jerry,” of Henderson. The manner of death was homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Man who killed 3 was professor who recently applied for UNLV job, source says

The second victim identified is Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death were the same.

The third victim has also been identified but the coroner’s office is still working to identify next of kin.

