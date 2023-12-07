Suspect arrested after allegedly molesting two women in a downtown Reno casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday after he allegedly groped one casino employee and battered another woman, threatened her with a knife and began to take down his pants.

Bill Ellis, 27, was booked on six counts, including two counts of battery to commit sexual assault, false imprisonment and attempted sexual assault.

Police said the first incident involved an elderly female employee who was groped by Ellis at a downtown casino police did not identify. The incident was caught on video and police identified the suspect as Ellis.

About 40 minutes later, Ellis cornered another woman in a bathroom, threatened her with a knife and pulled his pants down, police said. The woman convinced Ellis to leave the bathroom, but he took her to a secluded area where he battered her again and began to take his pants down, police said. The woman screamed and Ellis ran away.

Police found Ellis later in the morning and arrested him.

