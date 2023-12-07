The Spa and Sauna Co. helps Make-a-Wish child

Make-a-Wish logo for northeastern and central California and northern Nevada.
Make-a-Wish logo for northeastern and central California and northern Nevada.(Make-a-Wish)
By Noah Bond
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Make-a-Wish is teaming up with The Spa and Sauna Co. in Reno to grant a wish for a very special 4-year-old girl named Hadley.

Her wish is to have a hot tub and it will be delivered to her home Friday, December 8. KOLO 8 News Now plans to be there to bring you this report.

She loves taking baths because it makes her feel better. The warmth soothes her body.

Managers at The Spa and Sauna Co. say they want to make Hadley’s wish come true.

“When we heard that she likes taking baths and wanted a hot tub we had to be a part of it,” said The Spa and Sauna Co. Sales Manager, Kevin Thompson.

Click here if you would like to help grant wishes for other children battling a health condition.

.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Shooting involving Reno Police officers under investigation
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student

Latest News

Handmade stick horses
Local kids benefit from woodworkers’ wonderful toys
Community can nominate a home deserving of a free roof.
Gifting a new roof to a home in need
Happening December 8th and 9th
Skaters at Reno Ice prepare for their Christmas show
Toys are collected outside Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, December 5th.
Reno Aces gather toys during annual holiday drive