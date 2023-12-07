The Spa and Sauna Co. helps Make-a-Wish child

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Make-a-Wish is teaming up with The Spa and Sauna Co. in Reno to grant a wish for a very special 4-year-old girl named Hadley.

Her wish is to have a hot tub and it will be delivered to her home Friday, December 8. KOLO 8 News Now plans to be there to bring you this report.

She loves taking baths because it makes her feel better. The warmth soothes her body.

Managers at The Spa and Sauna Co. say they want to make Hadley’s wish come true.

“When we heard that she likes taking baths and wanted a hot tub we had to be a part of it,” said The Spa and Sauna Co. Sales Manager, Kevin Thompson.

