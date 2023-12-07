South Lake Tahoe CEO arrested on charges he stole millions from his own charity

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man, who is the former CEO of a Sacramento nonprofit, has been arrested on charges he stole millions of dollars from the charity.

An indictment for 45-year-old Richard Alan Abrusci was returned on Nov. 16, charging him with nine counts of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and three counts of monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity.

Court documents allege that in 2014, Abrusci started working with a non-profit organization that operates a chain of retail stores in California and Nevada, eventually becoming its COO in 2016 and then its president and CEO in 2018.

The Department of Justice alleges that between 2016 and 2021, Abrusci fraudulently caused the organization and one of its subsidiaries to pay around $1.4 million to a fictitious business Abrusci registered in 2008 called Resolution Arrangement Services, as well as a bank he opened in the same year.

The DOJ alleges Abrusci caused the fraudulent payments into the RAS bank that he controlled by using various false documents, including invoices and purchase orders. They say that, in one instance, he used a forged letter purporting to be from an attorney representing the nonprofit to convince its CFO to pay RAS $55,000 under false pretenses related to a lawsuit.

The payments were supposedly for information-technology services, helping to facilitate settlement of a lawsuit.

If he is convicted, Abrusci faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the nine counts of wire fraud. He also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of monetary transactions.

Lastly, Abrusci faces a consecutive two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.