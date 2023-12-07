Rosen votes in favor of border security, aid to Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen voted to advance a bill that would have boosted border security, and increased funding to Gaza, Israel, and Ukraine.

The $14 billion bill was ultimately blocked, but Rosen spoke in support of unconditional support for Israel on the Senate floor.

“This funding package would invest an additional $14 billion to secure our border while finally getting Israel the security assistance it needs to defend itself against Hamas,” said Senator Rosen. “We cannot keep pushing off these urgent national security priorities. I’m ready to support a bipartisan path forward that will invest in our border security and provide Israel and Ukraine with the aid they desperately need. I hope my colleagues on both sides of the aisle come together to get this done.”

The national funding bill would have included:

$13.6 billion for reducing migrant backlogs and processing migrants

Required the President to sanction drug rings involved in international drug trafficking

$4 billion for missile defense capabilities to Israel

$1 billion to help synagogues, Jewish Community Centers, and other places of worship to make security enhancements

Support for Ukraine of an unspecified nature

Assistance to support nations like Taiwan

Humanitarian assistance to provide emergency food, water, shelter, and basic services to civilians in Gaza

