Reno Philharmonic bring holiday variety show, “Spirt of the Season,” to the Pioneer Center

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy the music of your favorite holiday movies like you’ve never heard them before when you check out the Reno Philharmonic’s holiday show, Spirit of the Season. Back by popular demand, the Reno Phil Orchestra and Chorus will take the stage for beloved classics and holiday concert must-haves this weekend.

Virginia Evans, chief operating officers, and Whitney Claire Kaufman, a soloist in the show, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to one of their four performances.

Spirit of the Season takes place at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts Friday-Sunday, Dec. 8-10 with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and more information, click here.

