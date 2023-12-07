Reading Reno: Miriam Monette shares her book, “The Christmas Spider,” and accompanying coloring book

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Miriam Monette is a local children’s book author. She’s written a Christmas book called “The Christmas Spider” about a spider who attends the first Christmas. It’s most suited for ages 3-7, but makes a beautiful Christmas tradition for the whole family. There’s also a coloring and activity book to go with the story.

Monette stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the story came to be, as well some of her other books like “My Three Moms” and “The Crazy Collective Nouns Book” and her journal guide for women.

You can learn more about Miriam Monette on her website and on Facebook.

