Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect

Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless, Kim Passoth and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Henderson Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to FOX5.

The shooting on UNLV’s campus at approximately 11:45 a.m. killed three people and wounded another. The suspect was also killed after engaging in a shootout with members of campus police.

LVMPD and HPD executed a search warrant at the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to FOX5.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., officers from LVMPD and HPD performed a search of the suspect’s apartment on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson.

It was a massive joint law enforcement operation from SWAT, LVMPD officers and Henderson officers.

FOX5 watched as they staged in the parking lot of Green Valley High School and drove about 2 minutes up Arroyo Grande to the Promontory Point apartments.

Armored SWAT vehicles rolled into the apartment complex locking off the entrance and locking the large complex down.

Over a loudspeaker, they announced they had a search warrant and would be coming into an apartment.

Seemingly no one responded and we swat members throughout the complex armed wearing bulletproof vests and helmets.

FOX5′s Kim Passoth saw them staging on stairs and in hallways.

Then we heard two flash bang-type devices go off and smoke come up in the middle of the apartment complex.

Then what sounded like a door was knocked down and SWAT left the scene.

What was found inside the apartment we do not know at this time. FOX5 is still waiting for those answers. Henderson police referred us to Metro.

In the coming days, we expect to learn more about what was found and the suspected shooter.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Shooting involving Reno Police officers under investigation

Latest News

Wolf Pack logo
Blackshear scores 25, unbeaten Wolf Pack defeats UC Davis 80-68
LVMPD and HPD executed a search warrant at the residence of the man suspected in the deadly...
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
Motorcyclist dies in Kietzke Lane crash
Sean Hathcock, right, kisses Michelle Ashley after the two left candles for victims of a...
AP: Shooting suspect was a professor who recently applied for a job at UNLV