Open for Business: The Paloma offers holiday decorating tips from their new showroom floor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Paloma is a high-end furniture showroom and design studio located in downtown Reno.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Jayde Ryan spoke with creative director, Natalya Novick, and lead designer, Kyle Robertson, at their new showroom off of S. Virginia Street. Novick and Robertson showed off the floor’s new look and shared what they have to offer customers in the new year when it comes to redesigning their homes and offices.

They also share several of this season’s holiday décor tips to make your home cozy, festive and functional for you and your guests whether you’re hosting a party or the family is in town for Christmas.

Watch Thursday’s interview to learn more.

You can check out all that The Paloma has to offer online and on Instagram.

