Locals partner with Nevada Diabetes Association to help children with diabetes

KOLO 8 News Now at 5
By Emily Benito
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:59 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Diabetes Association held their 7th Annual Winter Wonderland fundraiser at the Atlantis Ballroom to raise money to help children diagnosed with diabetes.

There were over 35 local businesses who were vendors at the event. Each competed in the food and drink competition which included many awards, like best cocktail and best sweet bite.

The Executive Director of the Nevada Diabetes Association, Sarah Gleich, says that this event is a great way to not only raise money to help these children, but also to raise awareness of diabetes itself, and what signs and symptoms to look out for.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 250,000 people in Nevada, have diagnosed diabetes.

