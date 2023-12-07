Local kids benefit from woodworkers’ wonderful toys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Santa’s workshop probably looks just like this.

Plenty of painting, sanding, cutting—it’s Nevada Woodchucks Headquarters.

The group has been around since 1989, and since that time, they’ve been making toys for underprivileged children around the Truckee Meadows.

“Our toys are one of a kind,” says Donnah Wenstrom who heads the toy group with the Nevada Woodchucks.

The non-profit organization boasts 100 members.

Some have extensive woodworking experience, others some, still others none. With training they can work with any of the equipment here.

They will be challenged whatever their familiarity with wood. And they will be united with the task at hand; making approximately 1800 toys by early December. On one of the final days of production, members are all pulling together building toy for very young children to about 12 years of age.

They are colorful, innovative, and just plain creative with plenty of bright colors and sturdy wood because it lasts.

“It doesn’t have batteries, it is not commercial, it is not plastic,” says Mary Schuster. “It’s not gonna break. It is homemade.”

Schuster is with UNR’S early Head Start Program.

She arrived here on distribution day, right after the Woodchucks carefully laid out just the right number of toys to each of the 12 non-profits groups who will benefit from all the hard work and effort.

There are stick horses to count, and cradles with baby dolls resting inside.

“This is amazing,” says Kendal Holcomb with Washoe County District Attorneys Office. Holcomb along with a representative with Washoe County District Attorney Victim Witness Program were on hand for their pickup.

They distribute the toys all year long to youngsters who may have to appear in court.

“This gives them something which they themselves get to pick out and have control over, and it is theirs,” says Holcomb. “They can have it with them at all times. So that’s really special.”

These children’s groups often relate when given a choice between these toys and others that are commercially made, the wooden toys always go first.

It may be the bright colors, or the cars, or the animals. But subconsciously perhaps the kids know what’s behind the wonderful wood toys.

“You know what?” asks Wenstrom. “They are made with a lot love.”

For more information: https://www.nevadawoodchucks.org/

