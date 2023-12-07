Kietzke Lane closed as Reno police investigate motorcycle crash

The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on Kietzke Lane.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kietzke Lane is closed Wednesday night as Reno Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. It happened around 5:00 p.m. between Vassar Street and Taylor Street. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

No details have been released about how the crash happened or the condition of any of the people involved.

Check back with this story for more information on this developing situation.

Police investigate a crash on Ketizke Lane in Reno, Nev. on Dec. 6, 2023.
Police investigate a crash on Ketizke Lane in Reno, Nev. on Dec. 6, 2023.(KOLO)

