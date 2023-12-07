Honey Bar offers holly jolly holiday cocktails and hot cocoa during the month of December

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Honey Bar inside the Reno Public Market is bringing festive cocktails with their Holly Jolly Honey Pop-Up Bar. Now through December 24, guests can get into the holiday spirit by drinking spirits of the festive sort!

Beverage director, Lo Smith Martinez, and bartender, Elizabeth Young, stopped by Morning Break to show off some of the cocktails they’ll be whipping up all month long!

Holly Jolly Honey Menu:

Santa’Quila: Spiced cranberry Paloma

Misfits Milk & Cookies: Chai vodka and white chocolate milk punch

The Chocolate Orange: Tito’s espresso martini with chocolate, orange, and vanilla

Ho Ho Hot Toddy: Bourbon or reposado tequila, black tea, honey, and lemon

Naughty or Nice Shots: Naughty—Charcoal vodka with lemon and peach, and Nice—housemade peppermint schnapps

And don’t worry—we didn’t forget about the kids! Honey Bar is also hosting their Honey Hot Cocoa Bar every Saturday, featuring a variety of hot chocolate options (including adult-friendly versions, too).

