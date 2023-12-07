Heather Goulding announces bid for District 27

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heather Goulding has announced her intention to run for District 27 of the Nevada State Assembly.

District 27 encompasses portions of the North Valleys, including Panther Valley and Sun Valley. Goulding currently works as a senior project manager for ADM Associates,

“I’m running to be a champion for Northern Nevada’s working families. We have seen an assault on abortion rights, democracy, and the prosperity of our neighbors,” said Goulding. “I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the Assembly to protect our rights and improve the lives of everyone in the state of Nevada.”

“My career and my experience in health care, youth programs and energy efficiency, as well as my 30 years living and raising my family in the district, make me uniquely qualified to serve as your next Assemblywoman,” said Goulding.

