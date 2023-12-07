Heather Goulding announces bid for District 27

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heather Goulding has announced her intention to run for District 27 of the Nevada State Assembly.

District 27 encompasses portions of the North Valleys, including Panther Valley and Sun Valley. Goulding currently works as a senior project manager for ADM Associates,

“I’m running to be a champion for Northern Nevada’s working families. We have seen an assault on abortion rights, democracy, and the prosperity of our neighbors,” said Goulding. “I’m looking forward to working with the rest of the Assembly to protect our rights and improve the lives of everyone in the state of Nevada.”

“My career and my experience in health care, youth programs and energy efficiency, as well as my 30 years living and raising my family in the district, make me uniquely qualified to serve as your next Assemblywoman,” said Goulding.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Shooting involving Reno Police officers under investigation
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020
FILE - A file photo of Mike McDonald, one of the six indicted. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow, File)
Nevada indicts 6 false electors from 2020 election
Nevada’s Lee helps push for drought program funding
People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Nevada sees dip in registered voters