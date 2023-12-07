First Thursday returns to MidTown for December with holiday shopping and music events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - December’s First Thursday in the MidTown District of Reno is full of holiday cheer!

Jaime Chapman, head pineapple at Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to the various events happening Thursday, Dec. 7.

Black Hole will have several local vendors with handcrafted art and other gifts for the holidays from 4-7 p.m. Wall Space Gallery is having a sip and shop from 4-7 p.m. Guests can ‘sip and paint’ at Local Beer Works between 6-8 p.m. There will be live music at Noble Pie and Pinon, a burlesque show at Polo, dinner and drag at Brasserie, 2 for 1 margaritas at Mari Chuy’s MidTown and more!

For a full list of everything happening during the final First Thursday of 2023, click here.

