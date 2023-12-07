Douglas County School Board trustee resigns

Tony Magnotta
Tony Magnotta(The Douglas County School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County School Board Trustee Tony Magnotta has issued his resignation.

In a letter posted here, Magnotta told the board that he felt as though his vote and voice regarding matters in the district were not being taken seriously over the last 10 months.

He says that he and a minority of other Board Trustees have struggled to curtail and delay some of the major decisions/votes passed, he says without thoughtful discussion. In the letter, Magnotta also said he has been met with harassment and veiled threats over not aligning with the Board.

Magnotta also indicated that he feels as though the board has wasted time and resources on agenda items that will affect the district in the future, and also said that the focus of the board needed to be with the students, and not “on a personal agenda.”

