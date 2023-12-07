Don’t miss your chance to see Christmas on Ice at the Eldorado Showroom

By Katey Roshetko
Dec. 7, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Glide into the Eldorado Showroom this holiday season as THE ROW presents Christmas on Ice.

Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager, brought Santa Claus and two vocalists from the show, Anne Martinez and Katie Tabisz, to Morning Break Thursday to share a little bit about what these performances entail and the work that’s gone into putting on a show of this magnitude inside the Eldorado Showroom.

Every Tuesday through Saturday until December 30, this family-friendly Christmas spectacular includes complete with world-class synchronized skating and freestyle figure skating performed on a real ice rink, accompanied by a stunning cast of talented singers and captivating dancers.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here.

