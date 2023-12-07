City of Sparks launches new initiative to combat retail theft

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is launching a new initiative to combat retail theft.

The Back our Business initiative will emphasize working with law enforcement to engage in operations meant to crack down on business theft.

It comes on the heels of a Wednesday operation in which the Sparks Police Department conducted a sting operation at the Safeway on Vista Blvd which resulted in four shoplifting arrests. A previous sting at this location resulted in 26 arrests.

“There is a growing trend across the City of Sparks and our region for thieves to enter businesses and steal items from them in our community. The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute those who rip off businesses and brazenly steal,” said City Attorney Wes Duncan. “Our focus will be to deter retail theft, prosecute repeat offenders, and send the message that the City Attorney’s office and the City of Sparks will not tolerate retail theft in our community.”

“Furthermore, our office realizes that with all the financial pressures occurring in the lives of Sparks residents, especially around the holidays, retail theft increases the cost of doing business and those costs are unfortunately passed to consumers. Retail theft hurts everyone in our community, and I will not sit by idly and allow businesses to be stolen from in our city,” Duncan added.

The city says grocery stores and other businesses both small and large, have seen an uptick in theft in the last six months. This includes one unnamed grocery store that has reported more than $100,000 in losses.

The initiative will focus on coordinated plain clothes/undercover operations, targeted enforcement, surveillance and coordinated efforts with businesses in some of the areas of Sparks that have been hardest hit by retail theft.

