City of South Lake Tahoe expands Lake Link microtransit

A Lake Link shuttle
A Lake Link shuttle(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has approved additional funding to expand their Lake Link Microtransit Service.

The service is paid for through a partnership between public agencies and private businesses, and is an on-demand rideshare service that can be accessed via an app.

An additional $500,000 will facilitate an expansion service to the west along Highway 50 to Lodi Avenue, growing to encompass the Tahoe Sierra and the Highland Woods neighborhoods. The expanded service areas are expected to come online in January of 2024.

The money will also fund an expansion of service hours to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. That expansion has already been in effect since Dec. 1.

