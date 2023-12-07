Blackshear scores 25, unbeaten Wolf Pack defeats UC Davis 80-68

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:55 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 25 points as undefeated Nevada beat UC Davis 80-68 on Wednesday.

Blackshear was 10 of 18 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free throw line for the Wolf Pack (7-0). Jarod Lucas added 13 points, all on free throws, and had five rebounds. Hunter McIntosh was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Kane Milling added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for UC Davis. In addition, Ty Johnson had nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

UC DAVIS (3-4)

Borra 2-5 2-2 6, Adebayo 1-3 6-8 8, Johnson 4-10 1-2 9, Milling 5-12 1-1 16, Pepper 8-15 0-0 20, DeBruhl 3-6 0-1 6, Rocak 0-2 0-0 0, Manu 0-0 0-0 0, Sevilla 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-54 10-14 68.

NEVADA (7-0)

T.Coleman 1-2 1-2 3, Davidson 3-6 5-5 11, K.Hymes 3-4 2-4 8, Blackshear 10-18 5-9 25, Lucas 0-9 13-15 13, McIntosh 3-5 4-6 13, Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Rolison 0-3 2-3 2, Gardner 0-2 0-0 0, J.Coleman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 32-44 80.

Halftime_Nevada 29-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 10-24 (Milling 5-8, Pepper 4-11, Sevilla 1-1, DeBruhl 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Nevada 4-10 (McIntosh 3-4, Foster 1-1, Blackshear 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Rolison 0-1). Rebounds_UC Davis 28 (Milling, Pepper 6), Nevada 31 (Davidson 8). Assists_UC Davis 14 (Johnson 4), Nevada 10 (Blackshear 3). Total Fouls_UC Davis 32, Nevada 17. A_7,312 (11,536).

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Shooting involving Reno Police officers under investigation

Latest News

Nevada takes on UC Davis after Lucas’ 20-point outing
Texas Co-Defensive Coordinator Jeff Choate watches his team during the final half of the Texas...
Nevada hires Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate to be next head coach
Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack wins 73-59 over Loyola Marymount
A Washington State fan holds a "Pac-2" sign before an NCAA college football game between...
Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in '24
Nevada coach Ken Wilson watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college...
Nevada fires head football coach Ken Wilson