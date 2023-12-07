Blackshear scores 25, unbeaten Wolf Pack defeats UC Davis 80-68

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 25 points as undefeated Nevada beat UC Davis 80-68 on Wednesday.

Blackshear was 10 of 18 shooting and 5 of 9 from the free throw line for the Wolf Pack (7-0). Jarod Lucas added 13 points, all on free throws, and had five rebounds. Hunter McIntosh was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Kane Milling added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for UC Davis. In addition, Ty Johnson had nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

UC DAVIS (3-4)

Borra 2-5 2-2 6, Adebayo 1-3 6-8 8, Johnson 4-10 1-2 9, Milling 5-12 1-1 16, Pepper 8-15 0-0 20, DeBruhl 3-6 0-1 6, Rocak 0-2 0-0 0, Manu 0-0 0-0 0, Sevilla 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-54 10-14 68.

NEVADA (7-0)

T.Coleman 1-2 1-2 3, Davidson 3-6 5-5 11, K.Hymes 3-4 2-4 8, Blackshear 10-18 5-9 25, Lucas 0-9 13-15 13, McIntosh 3-5 4-6 13, Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Rolison 0-3 2-3 2, Gardner 0-2 0-0 0, J.Coleman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 32-44 80.

Halftime_Nevada 29-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 10-24 (Milling 5-8, Pepper 4-11, Sevilla 1-1, DeBruhl 0-2, Johnson 0-2), Nevada 4-10 (McIntosh 3-4, Foster 1-1, Blackshear 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Rolison 0-1). Rebounds_UC Davis 28 (Milling, Pepper 6), Nevada 31 (Davidson 8). Assists_UC Davis 14 (Johnson 4), Nevada 10 (Blackshear 3). Total Fouls_UC Davis 32, Nevada 17. A_7,312 (11,536).

