25 cent cup and container fee coming to Truckee in January

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A 25 cent cup and container fee will be going into effect in the town of Truckee on Jan. 1, 2024.

The fee will be applied to each disposable cup and food container provided for to-go orders at food establishments in Truckee.

The town of Truckee says that, like the state-wide bag fee at grocery stores, this fee is aimed at incentivizing people to bring their own reusable cups or containers, with the goal of creating a cultural shift towards reusable food ware and reduce the amount of trash generated.

They also say these products make up 68% of the litter found in Truckee.

