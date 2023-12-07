25 cent cup and container fee coming to Truckee in January

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A 25 cent cup and container fee will be going into effect in the town of Truckee on Jan. 1, 2024.

The fee will be applied to each disposable cup and food container provided for to-go orders at food establishments in Truckee.

The town of Truckee says that, like the state-wide bag fee at grocery stores, this fee is aimed at incentivizing people to bring their own reusable cups or containers, with the goal of creating a cultural shift towards reusable food ware and reduce the amount of trash generated.

They also say these products make up 68% of the litter found in Truckee.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Sheriff: Quick police response limited victims at UNLV
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
Shooting involving Reno Police officers under investigation
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student

Latest News

FOOD NETWORK WINNER GIVES TIPS ON CHRISTMAS COOKIES
FOOD NETWORK WINNER GIVES TIPS ON CHRISTMAS COOKIES
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Jeriah Coleman dunks on a UC Davis defender near the end of the first half
Wolf Pack men beat UC Davis 80-68
12-6-23
Wolf Pack men beat UC Davis 80-68
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect