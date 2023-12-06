Winter weather advisory issued for portions of the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of the Sierra as a storm moves into the area.

The advisory was issued for the central and northern Sierra above 6,000 feet and will last from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Reno says eastern Lassen County, Plumas County, and Sierra County, as well as the cities of Susanville, Portola, Sierraville, Westwood, and Loyalton will be affected.

The NWS says drivers could see periods of difficult travel in the Sierra starting Wednesday afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches is expected west of Highway 395 and up to four inches is expected east of Highway 395. Elevations above 7,000 feet could see between 12 to 18 inches of snow, with wind as fast as 90 miles an hour along the ridges.

