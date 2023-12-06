Tribe Shifts Gears in Fight Against Lthium Mine

Arlan Melendez
Arlan Melendez(Dan Pyke)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It looks like any piece of northern Nevada landscape. but Thacker Pass may hold the nation’s largest deposit of lithium, and with it, the key to a future of electric transportation. It also holds a tragic piece of history, one many native Americans regard sacred. And that’s the conflict that led to a legal battle that pitted the Reno Pparks Indian Colony against a giant lithium company and related interests.

That fight is now apparently over. A federal judge rejected the tribe’s lawsuit and Tuesday at a Reno news conference... outgoing Tribal Chairman Arlan Melendez said he saw little point in appealing the decision as long as current mining law remains in effect, but he said the struggle may continue on a larger battlefield with more allies. He said recent discussions raised the possibility of gaining a share of mining tax revenues and forging a coalition with other tribes facing similar issues might bring better results. “”Now we are focusing on the interaction with the other tribes and try to get them on board and stand with a larger voice.”

Melendez is about to step down after 32 years as chairman, but said the community he represents remains committed to protecting the same traditional values. ###

