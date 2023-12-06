Skaters at Reno Ice prepare for their Christmas show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the past month, skaters of all ages at Reno Ice have been learning their routines for a special holiday performance. The Reno Ice Christmas Show gives skaters in the Learn to Skate program a chance to show their families and the community what they’ve learned.

Figure skater Maya Zankowski has been skating for eight years, while this is her first year with Reno Ice, she shares the experience of putting a show on like this one,

“It’s been pretty hectic, I’m not going to lie, but it’s been a super fun process. I love working with the girls and creating a super fun program. I think it’s an amazing way for me to express myself on the ice.”

A few skaters mention the close-knit community they have at the rink. This is a show where they can share their experience with everyone.

Zankowski continued,

“We don’t get a chance to show our skills and how much we’ve been improving, and I think it’s a great way to bring the community together.”

The Reno Ice Christmas Show is on Friday, December 8th, from 7 to 9, and then again on Saturday, December 9th. Tickets can be purchased right at the front desk at Reno Ice.

