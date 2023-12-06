Skaters at Reno Ice prepare for their Christmas show

By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:21 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the past month, skaters of all ages at Reno Ice have been learning their routines for a special holiday performance. The Reno Ice Christmas Show gives skaters in the Learn to Skate program a chance to show their families and the community what they’ve learned.

Figure skater Maya Zankowski has been skating for eight years, while this is her first year with Reno Ice, she shares the experience of putting a show on like this one,

“It’s been pretty hectic, I’m not going to lie, but it’s been a super fun process. I love working with the girls and creating a super fun program. I think it’s an amazing way for me to express myself on the ice.”

A few skaters mention the close-knit community they have at the rink. This is a show where they can share their experience with everyone.

Zankowski continued,

“We don’t get a chance to show our skills and how much we’ve been improving, and I think it’s a great way to bring the community together.”

The Reno Ice Christmas Show is on Friday, December 8th, from 7 to 9, and then again on Saturday, December 9th. Tickets can be purchased right at the front desk at Reno Ice.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys

Latest News

Toys are collected outside Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, December 5th.
Reno Aces gather toys during annual holiday drive
Meet canine Dingo and his handler Matt
Meet the TSA Canines of the Reno Airport
Toys warehoused for the local Toys for Tots program.
Local Toys for Tots fills requests for 23,000 kids this year
The last day of business for Homage is Sunday
Homage closing because of rent increase