‘Servant Warriors’ first responders paying a price, helping each other

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They are the people who respond when we call 9-1-1. First responders and other emergency personnel are there when we need them, but they often pay a price for their service. When that happens help may come from some of their own

It may be an accident, fire or some other dangerous incident. if we called fdr help, it’s likely our worst day. It’s just another day at the office for them.

“That’s our job,” says Derek Reid, a Battalion Chief at Truckee Meadows Fire. “That’s what we expect to do. That’s what we signed up to do and actually, that’s what we’re called to do.” That means, says Reid, a life of seeing and experiencing things that are difficult to let go of.

“First responders, military, hospital professionals, 9-1-1 dispatchers. They are normal people doing extraordinary things and there is a price to pay when you’re exposed to that kind of thing most of us don’t experience in a lifetime.”

That price, over time or all at once, can be life-changing, leading to PTSD, depression, alcoholism, broken families, even suicides.

It was in fact a suicide in his department which led Reid, to look for a solution. “We didn’t know how to respond, who to call. We did have an internal peer suppoort team but once something like that happens you’re almost ill-equipped to support each other because you’re all in shock and awe.”

Solutions weren’t easy in the tight, team-oriented culture of the department. “None of us want to to think we’re tthe weak link in that chain.”

But in the end it was the peer based co-worker to co-worker approach that worked. The Nevada Peer Support Network was born.

“The calls we get now are more ineed a counselor for this person or this person is drinking and they’ve lost a lot of time at work and they’re going to get in trouble can you help us? Yes there are treatment options for that.”

Reid says the network supports all first responders, medical personnel, military and civilian,active and retired. Office: 775 464-1797, email hello@nvpsn.org Web www.nvpsn,org

