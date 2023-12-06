Secret Witness offering reward for info on string of Reno burglaries

Surveillance footage of one commercial robbery in the Reno area
Surveillance footage of one commercial robbery in the Reno area(Secret Witness)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading the successful prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a string of Reno-area commercial burglaries.

Secret Witness says there have been a string of such burglaries at convenience stores in the Reno area over the last several months, including one at the Royal Market in northwest Reno.

Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

