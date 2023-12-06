RPD involved in officer involved shooting

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has been involved in an officer involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Few details were initially available, but RPD said on Twitter that the incident occurred in the 500 block of Colorado River.

There is no outstanding threat to the public, according to RPD, and people are asked to avoid the area as the active investigation continues.

This is a developing story, and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates once they become available.

