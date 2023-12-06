Reed high School is set to ‘Seek and Destroy’ Metallica band competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Metallica is inviting high school and college bands nationwide to show off their skills by performing renditions of their iconic music.

Among the schools in the running is Reno’s very own Reed High School. For the inaugural “For Whom the Band Tolls” competition, Metallica has offered a selection of 13 of their songs for schools to choose from and a chance to win substantial prize money. Reed high will attempt to be off to ‘Never Never Land’ with their rendering of “Fade to Black.” Ron Eichstedt, the director of Bands for Reed high School says the competition is a fun way to incorporate heavy metal into the marching shows.

“We did our own version when you see the video online, where we play it as is, but then we put our own flair in it and made it more of a bossa nova chart. Every time we play it the crowd got really excited because we had electric guitar in there and it was super loud over the speakers,” said Eichstedt.

On the competition website Metallica said the goal is to challenge “Marching bands at all levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of Metallica’s music.”

The high school bracket is divided into three categories based on bands size with the grand prize being $15,000. The competition features a “fan favorite” category, where the winner will be decided by fan votes. The winner of that category will get $10,000. Votes are limited to one per person, and the voting will end on Dec. 31, 2023. To vote, you can go to the band competition website or text #hsedwardcreed to 833-609-0330.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.