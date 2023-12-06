Reading Reno: Sheryl Coley shares her most recent novel, “Good as Gold”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 6, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheryl Coley is a Reno-based author who just published her second book, Good as Gold at the end of November. Good as Gold is “an epic adventure, full of twists and turns, to be read again and again. This 1950′s coming of age tale is part Wyss’ Swiss Family Robinson and part Stevenson’s Treasure Island. A classic tale of mystery that you won’t want to put down.”

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about how she started writing in the midst of a career in architect. She has lived in six states and now calls Nevada home. She enjoys reading mysteries and horror books, playing racquetball and spending time with her family and their two dogs in the great outdoors.

Her first novel, Walter’s Suitcase, was published in 2019. You can learn more about Coley on Twitter (X).

