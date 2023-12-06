Panther Valley on-ramp closes as part of US 395 widening project

A portion of U.S. 395 headed into Reno
A portion of U.S. 395 headed into Reno(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Virginia Street on-ramp to southbound U.S. 395 in Panther Valley is closed as part of a widening project on the highway.

The closure began on the evening of Dec. 5 and will be in place through late 2024.

A detour is available via North Virginia Street to the southbound U.S. 395 ramp at Golden Valley Road.

The closure is part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to widen and repave around four miles of the highway between North McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.

NDOT advises drivers to plan ahead and leave extra travel time.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

