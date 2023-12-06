Open for Business: Aspiring Sprouts founder helps families create generational health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sara Morrison is a pediatric and family dietitian and nutritionist located in Carson City. She’s also the owner of a virtual practice called Aspiring Sprouts.

Morrison stopped by Morning Break to talk about how she offers nutrition and food guidance for parents so they feel less stressed and more confident with their whole family’s nutrition. Her goal is to help families create generational health.

Her signature approach to family meal planning is called Compassionate Nutrition, and focuses on feeding the whole family with kindness.

Her primary expertise is women & children’s wellness including:

Women’s health (prenatal/postpartum, IBS, Chronic Fatigue, Migraine)

Infant feeding (introduction of solid foods, bottle wean, etc.)

Growth and size concerns

Feeding young athletes (specifically dancers/performers)

“Picky eating”/timid or anxious eaters

ARFID

ADHD/Autism

Food sensitivities/reactions

Mealtime behavior

Food preoccupation

Feeding challenges

Weight related concerns

Plant forward eating pattern

Body positive parenting

Eating disorder prevention

General Healthy Lifestyle

Meal/menu planning

She offers personalized guidance as well as a self-paced audio course with community support.

Aspiring Sprouts welcomes families with kids of all abilities and you will find no fatphobia, shame or diet culture in my practice. She strives to create a space for all nurturers and support them as they learn, connect, grow, reflect, heal and thrive.

