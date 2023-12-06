One Love Community invites families to a Christmas Skate Party at Roller Kingdom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada families are invited to a festive, kid-friendly Christmas Skate Party Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Event organizers, Dr. Norris DuPree Jr., Kia Johnson and Joe White, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this year’s event and how it honors Cassius Wade, who started the One Love Community.

Families can come out to Roller Kingdom and have fun skating, eating pizza, making gingerbread houses, painting faces and getting to take home toys and winter clothes.

Donations for the toy and coat drive are happening now and can be dropped off at Sourced Staffing, Black Wall Street and Grace Tabernacle.

Registration for the event isn’t required but will help event organizers plan for the right number of people. You can sign up by clicking here.

