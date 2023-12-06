NV Energy plans power outage for South Carson, Genoa due to high winds

Around 500 customers are expected to be affected
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY/GENOA, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy has issued an outage management warning for south Carson and Genoa due to high winds being forecasted in the area.

Around 500 customers are expected to be affected from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today, Dec. 6.

During the outage, NV Energy will de-energize power for customers in high-risk zones to help prevent wildfires. Those who may be impacted have been notified by phone, text, email, or social media.

The outage time frame includes the duration of the expected high wind gusts.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Leland Ingram,
Sparks police: Fired employee set former employer’s building on fire
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged...
Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Fill the Horse Trailer
Arlan Melendez
Tribe Shifts Gears in Fight Against Lthium Mine
TUESDAY PM WEATHER
TUESDAY PM WEATHER