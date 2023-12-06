NV Energy plans power outage for South Carson, Genoa due to high winds

CARSON CITY/GENOA, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy has issued an outage management warning for south Carson and Genoa due to high winds being forecasted in the area.

Around 500 customers are expected to be affected from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today, Dec. 6.

During the outage, NV Energy will de-energize power for customers in high-risk zones to help prevent wildfires. Those who may be impacted have been notified by phone, text, email, or social media.

The outage time frame includes the duration of the expected high wind gusts.

